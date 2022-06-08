EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.26.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.93. 3,350,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,745 shares of company stock worth $1,899,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.