EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Critical Contrast

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

EPR Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. EPR Properties pays out 218.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York City REIT pays out -14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EPR Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for EPR Properties and New York City REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EPR Properties 0 3 0 1 2.50 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

EPR Properties presently has a consensus target price of $58.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.90%. New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.05%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Volatility and Risk

EPR Properties has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EPR Properties and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPR Properties 23.80% 5.23% 2.34% New York City REIT -52.40% -10.50% -4.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EPR Properties and New York City REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPR Properties $531.68 million 7.23 $98.61 million $1.51 33.94 New York City REIT $70.22 million 1.42 -$39.47 million ($2.85) -2.58

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPR Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EPR Properties beats New York City REIT on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

About New York City REIT (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

