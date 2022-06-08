Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.54.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX opened at $200.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a one year low of $185.76 and a one year high of $300.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.70. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

