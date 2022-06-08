Equillium, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will earn ($1.42) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. Equillium has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equillium by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 154,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

