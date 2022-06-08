Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:EQX traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.92. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.83 and a 12 month high of C$11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.91.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

