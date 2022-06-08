Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equitable to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of EQH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. 2,638,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,418. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. Equitable has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Equitable by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,765,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after acquiring an additional 413,387 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $751,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Equitable by 19.0% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitable by 7.4% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $611,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

