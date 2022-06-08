Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.11).
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
