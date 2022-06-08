Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FirstEnergy Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.46.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

