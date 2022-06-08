Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Sunday, June 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.43 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.65 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $446.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 55,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.