Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novavax, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.17 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVAX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Novavax stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. Novavax has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $277.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.05) earnings per share.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,966,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,797,000 after buying an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,550,000 after buying an additional 860,867 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,511,000 after buying an additional 26,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

