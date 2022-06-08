Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

