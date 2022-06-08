Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCGLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €36.00 ($38.71) to €38.00 ($40.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €34.00 ($36.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

