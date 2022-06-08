Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCRX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

BCRX opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

