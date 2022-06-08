Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BiomX Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BiomX in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHGE. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of BiomX from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PHGE stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHGE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BiomX during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BiomX by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in BiomX by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 213,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in BiomX during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,528,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

