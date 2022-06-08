Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05).

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

