Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Graybug Vision, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRAY)

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Graybug Vision in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05).
NASDAQ GRAY opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. Graybug Vision has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $7.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Graybug Vision by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Graybug Vision (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
