Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.71).

NASDAQ:QLGN opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 134.68% and a negative net margin of 414.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

