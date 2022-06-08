Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek expects that the company will earn ($3.68) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

BCYC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

