Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day moving average of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

