Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 7th (AIG, ARCC, CBRL, CM, CTO, DBD, EQC, FELE, GNK, IGT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 7th:
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.