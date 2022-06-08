Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 7th (AIG, ARCC, CBRL, CM, CTO, DBD, EQC, FELE, GNK, IGT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 7th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

