Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 7th (AIG, ARCC, CBRL, CM, CTO, DBD, EQC, FELE, GNK, IGT)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 7th:

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

