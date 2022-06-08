Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 8th (AEM, ALO, AOI, ARNC, ASO, BAS, BBBY, BCF, BFSA, BKR)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 8th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €88.00 ($94.62) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.95 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €93.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $238.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $104.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $3.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $181.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($122.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Argus from $50.00 to $54.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $41.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 710 ($8.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $85.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $62.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $67.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.50 ($45.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $345.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.10 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $170.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $146.00 to $168.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $67.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $66.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $23.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $131.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $58.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by Atlantic Securities from $440.00 to $375.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $171.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $191.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $205.00 to $190.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $231.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $198.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $162.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $8.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $99.00 to $107.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

