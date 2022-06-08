Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 8th (AEM, ALO, AOI, ARNC, ASO, BAS, BBBY, BCF, BFSA, BKR)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 8th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €22.00 ($23.66) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Stephens from $70.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €88.00 ($94.62) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $5.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.95 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €93.00 ($100.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.75 to C$9.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$43.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $238.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $111.00 to $104.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $3.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$34.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $181.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €114.00 ($122.58) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $104.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $195.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price target increased by Argus from $50.00 to $54.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $95.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $41.00 to $37.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) was given a GBX 710 ($8.90) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $85.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $88.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €56.00 ($60.22) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $62.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $55.00 to $62.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $67.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €42.50 ($45.70) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$17.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $44.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $240.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $345.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $8.10 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$28.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $170.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $22.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $146.00 to $168.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.10 ($2.26) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $16.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $67.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $66.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$21.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $23.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $6.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $7.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In….

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $131.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $59.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $58.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $43.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price lowered by Atlantic Securities from $440.00 to $375.00. Atlantic Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$54.00 to C$50.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $205.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $171.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $190.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $191.00 to $171.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $175.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $205.00 to $190.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $239.00 to $231.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $198.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $162.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $14.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$36.00.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $8.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $99.00 to $107.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $104.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

