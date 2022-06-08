Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
EQC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE EQC traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. 594,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.18 and a beta of 0.22.
About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
