Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

EQC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,198. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.18 and a beta of 0.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,817,000 after purchasing an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,887,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,994,000 after purchasing an additional 264,898 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after purchasing an additional 881,703 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,217,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,933,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

