Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 489,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.