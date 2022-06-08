Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) versus VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Critical Comparison

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of VersaBank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Esquire Financial and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $65.56 million 4.60 $17.92 million $2.38 15.69 VersaBank $75.30 million 3.07 $17.80 million $0.67 12.58

Esquire Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Esquire Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 28.34% 14.59% 1.77% VersaBank 21.25% 8.29% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esquire Financial and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Dividends

Esquire Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Esquire Financial pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 11.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats VersaBank on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esquire Financial (Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, medical expenses, living expenses, payment of outstanding bills, or other consumer needs; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans, as well as merchant services. As of January 25, 2022, the company operated a full-service branch in Jericho, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

