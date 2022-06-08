ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.32.

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 42,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.