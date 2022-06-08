Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.67.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETTYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 260 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 231 to SEK 268 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.
Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.
