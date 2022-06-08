Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.30.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EUXTF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($104.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($106.13) to €102.90 ($110.65) in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

OTCMKTS EUXTF traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041. Euronext has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average is $91.82.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

