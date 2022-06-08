European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

European Wax Center stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 686,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,921. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.08.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in European Wax Center by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About European Wax Center (Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.