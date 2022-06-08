EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

EVTC traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 5,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

