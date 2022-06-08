EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $42.25 Average PT from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $950,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,227 shares of company stock worth $6,010,569. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
EVERTEC stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. 5,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.
EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
