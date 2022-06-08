EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Raised to Overweight at Capital One Financial

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.
EVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. EVgo has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $19.59.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVgo (EVGO)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.