Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Buys 5,000 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,480,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,446.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00.

TELA Bio stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.54. 259,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,485. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

