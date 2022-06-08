Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the year.
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Exagen has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $17.58.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 20.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exagen (XGN)
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Time to Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
- 3 Software Plays Showing Signs of Recovery
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.