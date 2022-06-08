Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn expects that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the year.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Exagen has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 20.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 990,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 168,729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

