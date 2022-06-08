Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) PT Raised to $54.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Argus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. Exelon has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,795,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,694,000 after buying an additional 491,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,727,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,836,000 after buying an additional 861,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

