ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.86. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. ExlService has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $133.56.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $345,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock worth $604,726. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ExlService by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 49.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after buying an additional 216,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

