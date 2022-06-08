eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

EXPI has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of EXPI stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 745,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Gesing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,195,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,197,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $266,650.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 356,143 shares of company stock worth $6,331,080. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at $4,772,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the third quarter valued at $2,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

