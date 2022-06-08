Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.