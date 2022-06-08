Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXPR opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Express had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 137.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reissued a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Express by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 866,733 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Express by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,648,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 711,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Express by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 307,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

