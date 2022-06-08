Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells $18,409.49 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Shefali Agarwal sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $18,409.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FATE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 1,657,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,473. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

