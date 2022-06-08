Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Sells $18,409.49 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Shefali Agarwal sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $18,409.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FATE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.26. 1,657,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,473. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FATE. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.
About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
