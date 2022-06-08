Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $297,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after acquiring an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

