Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Raised to “Hold” at Cheuvreux

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.09.
Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.72 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.
Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
