Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on GSM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,063 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,694,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ferroglobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
