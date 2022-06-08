Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,648,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,711 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 262.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,961,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ferroglobe by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,696,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,043. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $715.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

