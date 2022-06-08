Financial Analysis: Lightning eMotors (ZEV) and Its Competitors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lightning eMotors to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lightning eMotors has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightning eMotors’ peers have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

13.0% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lightning eMotors and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Lightning eMotors Competitors 1071 2636 3038 165 2.33

Lightning eMotors currently has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 190.00%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 38.96%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors $20.99 million -$100.77 million -2.84 Lightning eMotors Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 88.33

Lightning eMotors’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors. Lightning eMotors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lightning eMotors and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors -385.50% -332.46% -30.94% Lightning eMotors Competitors -12,601.68% -7.58% -1.39%

Summary

Lightning eMotors peers beat Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles comprise cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, ambulances, shuttle buses, work trucks, city buses, and motorcoaches. It also offers charging systems and charging infrastructure solutions for commercial medium duty vans and motorcoach fleets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

