Financial Comparison: John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) and William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL)

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) and William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

John Wiley & Sons has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, William H. Sadlier has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

John Wiley & Sons pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. William H. Sadlier pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. John Wiley & Sons pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of John Wiley & Sons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of William H. Sadlier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and William H. Sadlier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John Wiley & Sons 7.06% 18.61% 6.04% William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for John Wiley & Sons and William H. Sadlier, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John Wiley & Sons 0 0 0 0 N/A William H. Sadlier 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John Wiley & Sons and William H. Sadlier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John Wiley & Sons $1.94 billion 1.54 $148.26 million $2.59 20.71 William H. Sadlier N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

John Wiley & Sons has higher revenue and earnings than William H. Sadlier.

Summary

John Wiley & Sons beats William H. Sadlier on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries. This segment also publishes physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social sciences, and humanities and life sciences journals; and provides a publishing software and service for scholarly and professional societies, and publishers to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage their content on the web through the Literatum platform. It sells and distributes its products through various channels, including research libraries and library consortia, and independent subscription agents, as well as directly to professional society members, and other customers. The Academic & Professional Learning segment provides scientific, professional, and education print and digital books, digital courseware, and test preparation services to libraries, corporations, students, professionals, and researchers, as well as learning, development, and assessment services for businesses and professionals. This segment distributes its products through chain and online booksellers, libraries, colleges and universities, corporations, direct to consumer, Websites, distributor networks, and other online applications. The Education Services segment provides online program management services for higher education institutions and mthree talent placement services for professionals and businesses. The company was founded in 1807 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

William H. Sadlier Company Profile (Get Rating)

William H. Sadlier, Inc. publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

