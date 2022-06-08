Financial Review: Moxian (BVI) (MOXC) & Its Competitors

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) is one of 144 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Moxian (BVI) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI)’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 -$2.74 million -9.08 Moxian (BVI) Competitors $868.32 million -$1.99 million -28.25

Moxian (BVI)’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI). Moxian (BVI) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Moxian (BVI) and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors 790 3383 5075 107 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 67.25%. Given Moxian (BVI)’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moxian (BVI) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Moxian (BVI) Competitors -37.86% -1,406.66% -6.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

