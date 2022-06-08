Financial Survey: Marqeta (MQ) and Its Peers

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) is one of 409 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Marqeta to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Marqeta and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 11 0 2.63 Marqeta Competitors 2940 13931 25179 695 2.55

Marqeta presently has a consensus price target of $16.03, indicating a potential upside of 40.40%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 52.75%. Given Marqeta’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marqeta and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $517.17 million -$163.93 million -20.76 Marqeta Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -44,850.24

Marqeta’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -36.80% -13.49% -11.78% Marqeta Competitors -30.80% -64.08% -7.99%

Summary

Marqeta rivals beat Marqeta on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

