First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) to announce $95.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.60 million to $96.00 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $80.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.70 million to $389.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $411.47 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 29.04%.

FBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

