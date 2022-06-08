First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $29.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.30 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $27.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $119.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.40 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.65 million, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.27 per share, with a total value of $25,118.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $3,525,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 514,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,893,000 after buying an additional 74,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,603,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Featured Articles

