First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

FR stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.94. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $264,418,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $71,616,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $57,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

