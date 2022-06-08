First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of INBK opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aasif M. Bade bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.60 per share, with a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

